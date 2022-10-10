CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A lawsuit from female inmates claiming they are victims of sexual crimes inside the Clark County jail is giving more attention to this year's race for sheriff.
Jamey Noel, the current sheriff, who says those accusations are "blatantly false," is term-limited after eight years in office.
The race to replace Noel is between the chief deputy of the sheriff's office and a former federal agent.
"I love Clark County, I'm from Clark County and that's the reason I'm running," Ed Byers, D, said.
Maples is a more than 15-year veteran of the Clark County Sheriff's Office. He's held a variety of positions since he started as a corrections officer and has risen to the position of chief deputy.
"The Clark County Sheriff's Office is all I know. It's where I started out of school and I care for it immensely," Scottie Maples, R, said.
Byers worked more than 30 years as a federal agent before returning home to Charlestown a decade ago. In the time since, he has earned a PhD in criminal justice.
He says he will bring 21st century policing to the department, focus on safety in unincorporated areas, and wants to look at some reforms.
"I want to look at rehabilitation instead of punishment. Both the US constitution and the Indiana state constitution say the purpose of imprisonment is rehab not punishment," Byers said. "We need to have programs that will help them find a job, stay out of jail, and provide for themselves and their families."
Maples said the department has undergone upgrades in recent years — pointing to newer vehicles, and zone coverage in the county, which he says improved safety.
"Premises checks, which has lowered the burglaries by over 100 in Clark County in the last three years," Maples explained. "So that's something that I'm proud of and I want to continue that and make it stronger."
The race to replace Noel heated up this summer when the lawsuits filed by 28 female inmates led to protests outside the courthouse.
Some of the accusations include being harassed, threatened and sexually assaulted while housed at the Clark County Jail by male inmates who were sold a key to access their dorms from former jail officer David Lowe last October.
Noel says the accusations in the lawsuit are false.
"Our attorneys are limiting what I'm allowed to talk about," Noel said. "But I can tell you this, attorneys lie, inmates lie, and no one was raped. I've reviewed the footage myself. These are false allegations and I look forward to defending them in the future"
"I do think there's stuff going on at the jail. You don't just have 28 women stand up and say 'I've been assaulted' and not believe them,'" Byers said in response.
As the case plays out, a new sheriff will take office.
"This has been a life goal of mine to become sheriff, and we've got a good team around us, and I feel very confident," Maples said.
"I also believe that people are ready for a change, and I offer that change. If you don't want change, vote for him. If you want change, vote for me," Byers said.
Their parties and opinions differ, but both want to protect the people of Clark County.
The election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
