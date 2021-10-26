LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former corrections officer at the Clark County Jail in Jeffersonville is now on the wrong side of the law himself.
Corrections officer David Lowe, 29, was arrested Sunday night and fired Monday, after court records say Lowe admitted he allowed inmates access to secure areas of the jail in exchange for $1,000.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Lowe told a sheriff’s department investigator he agreed to the deal with an inmate on October 23. Lowe said he propped open a door in one the jail's pods that leads to a secure area. Police said a review of video footage revealed Lowe entering a pod with a blood pressure cart, "acting like he was taking a blood pressure reading from an inmate deep inside the pod area, with his back to the main door" that Lowe left propped open.
While Lowe's back was turned, two inmates began searching for and removing items from the pod office and concealing them under their clothing, the affidavit said.
After his rights were read to him, police say Lowe admitted he "intentionally placed himself deep into the pod with his back to the door to allow inmates access to the open pod doors." Once inside the pod office, inmates removed keys allowing access to parts of the jail, along with other unknown items, according to the affidavit.
Lowe said he worked as a corrections officer for about a year, and his duties included pill call, serving meals and working in different pods of the jail.
Lowe is charged with trafficking with an inmate, aiding escape, and official misconduct. A judge set bond at $10,000 full cash. An initial hearing was scheduled in Clark Circuit Court Tuesday morning.