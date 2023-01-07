LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local lawmakers are reacting after a historic fight over House speaker ended post-midnight early Saturday.
After 15 rounds of voting, the 118th session of Congress began following a week of disagreement and division among Republican politicians. Finally elected, McCarthy took the oath of office, and the House was finally able to swear in newly elected lawmakers who had been waiting all week for the chamber to formally open and the 2023-24 session to begin.
Local GOP representatives stand united behind Republican Kevin McCarthy, the new Speaker of the House, but it wasn't the introduction to Washington Louisville's freshman Congressman was hoping for.
"We've known for two months that they're going to have the speakership, and for some reason, 20 people are holding the rest of the government hostage and doing its job," Rep. Morgan McGarvey said to WDRB News earlier this week.
McGarvey, a Democrat, was officially sworn in to represent Kentucky's Third District on Saturday morning. He released a statement saying, "I'm proud to finally be sworn in after five days of Republican in-fighting held up our legislative business."
The group of conservatives holding up the speaker vote this week didn't include any Kentucky or Indiana representatives. Local representatives are supportive of new McCarthy.
Erin Houchin, a freshman congresswoman representing southern Indiana, said in a statement, "I'm encouraged our conference united around what's best for our country and together elected Speaker McCarthy to get things done for Hooisers at home."
Kentucky's James Comer delivered a nominating speech ahead of the 13th speaker vote.
"This is the people's house, let's get to work. Madame Clerk, I nominate Kevin McCarthy to be the next speaker of the United States House of Representatives and I yield back," Comer said.
Kentucky congressman Thomas Massie, a frequent critic of GOP leadership including McCarthy, also gave his support. Massie told Fox News political commentator Tucker Carlson that McCarthy has agreed to form a committee to investigate alleged abuses by the FBI and other intelligence agencies.
Massie said it was in the works behind the scenes this week.
"We were making sure that this committee wasn't going to be fenced in, that it wasn't just going to be a show committee," Massie said to Carlson. "We wanted to make sure we have full jurisdiction."
McCarthy made concessions to get voted as House Speaker, including agreeing to a deal that gives colleagues the ability to oust him as speaker with just a single vote.
"As Speaker of the House, my ultimate responsibility is not to my party, my conference, or even our Congress," McCarthy said. "My responsibility, our responsibility is to our country."
McCarthy will also work to maintain a relationship with Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, who is the Senate Minority leader. McCarthy and McConnell haven't always been on the same page during the first two years of President Joe Biden's term.
McConnell tweeted his congratulations early on Saturday morning, saying, "Senate Republicans look forward to working together to check and balance Washington Democrats."
