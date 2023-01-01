LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's youngest female elected state representative took her oath of office Sunday and will report to Frankfort beginning Jan. 3 for the start of the 2023 legislative session.
Rachel Roarx, 25, was elected to represent Kentucky District 38 in November.
"One of the gaps I saw as a young child was, of course, the lack of female representation in government," Roarx said.
The south Louisville native grew up interested in politics, taking part in mock government throughout school and advocating for young women as a member of local nonprofits.
"She would always champion the underdog, and I am really excited to see her put that into practice as a lawmaker and to get to fight for us in Frankfort," said Rachel Young, a childhood friend and District 38 constituent of Roarx's.
Leading up to the moment, Roarx spent several years working as a legislative assistant for Metro Councilwoman Nicole George. She also has served on the boards of various local non-profits.
This will be her first elected, political position.
"I talk a lot about bridging connections between the state government and local government," Roarx said. "I am excited to be part of the process and jump right in on day one."
On her first day in Frankfort, Roarx said she plans to file a bill related to local governments being allowed to use traffic enforcement cameras.
"For things like running red lights or speeding and for corridors like Taylor/New Cut Roads, that would just be huge in terms of some of the highest traffic volume areas in our county," Roarx said.
But beyond making laws in Frankfort, Roarx also hopes her time in office sends a message.
"To all the young girls, to all the young people in general, you can do it," she said. "You belong here, and I hope to be working with you as one of my colleagues, one day, in the near future."
