LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Republican state Sen. Dan Seum is retiring after more than 30 years of public service.
Seum, who will turn 80 in January, confirmed to WDRB News that he submitted his letter of resignation to Gov. Matt Bevin's office Thursday. The longtime legislator, who represents Bullitt County and a portion of south Jefferson County, told WDRB News that he just is not enjoying his job like he should anymore.
Seum made headlines in July for endorsing Democrat Andy Beshear in the 2019 gubernatorial election. In the video announcing his endorsement of Beshear over Bevin, a fellow Republican, Seum said Bevin "failed miserably" in dealing with pension problems and spent the past year "running around the state insulting everyone," including the four teachers in his family.
In September, Seum hosted a "Bullied By Bevin" picnic under a lager tent in the backyard of his Fairdale home.
"I’ve got nothing nice to say about him. I’m sorry," Seum said, referring to Bevin, at the picnic. " ... I fully expect my Republican governor to be a class act, and this guy is not."
Seum was first elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives in 1982 and served until 1988. He was elected to represent District 38 in the state Senate first in 1989 and remained in the seat until 1992. After a few years out of office, Seum was voted into the Senate again in 1995 and has been in office ever since.
It is not clear who will replace Seum in District 38.
Related Stories:
- 'Bullied by Bevin' picnic hosted by Republican senator in Louisville
- Republican state lawmaker endorses Democrat Beshear for governor