LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- About 25 percent of Kentucky residents believe vaccines for adults are not safe.
That matches how they view the COVID-19 vaccine.
A Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky poll asked people whether vaccine benefits outweigh the risks.
The foundation says rural Kentucky residents, people with lower education and white males are more concerned about the effectiveness and risks of vaccines.
About 20 percent of Kentucky residents think vaccine risks outweigh the benefits for children.
"If the vaccine controversies that have taken place cause people to not get their regular vaccines in the years ahead, we are going to be dealing with some serious health problems across the board here in Kentucky, and probably across the country," said Ben Chandler, president and CEO of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.
The foundation says the poll shows the importance of educating people about the effectiveness and safety of vaccines.
