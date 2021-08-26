LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pop-up storm sat over Louisville for more than an hour on Thursday, bringing strong winds, hail, heavy rain and flash flooding.

At WDRB, water several inches high grew in the parking lot. There were reports of the same thing happening all over the city.

WDRB sent a crew out around the city where numerous water rescues were being called out. 

Power lines fell on some roads, including Elliott Avenue near 26th Street in west Louisville.

Hail could be seen falling in downtown Louisville at WDRB.

Strong winds also knocked down some limbs around the city.

It's unclear at this time if any injuries were reported.

This story may be updated.

