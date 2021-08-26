LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pop-up storm sat over Louisville for more than an hour on Thursday, bringing strong winds, hail, heavy rain and flash flooding.
At WDRB, water several inches high grew in the parking lot. There were reports of the same thing happening all over the city.
WDRB sent a crew out around the city where numerous water rescues were being called out.
MINUTES AGO, @loukyfire told me it was working multiple water rescues due to flooding in and around downtown Louisville. This is 28th and Cedar. No rescue here that we can see but standing water and limbs down. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/elLR8B24O3— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) August 27, 2021
We passed similar scenes en route to this intersection. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/Wc15JJk7vQ— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) August 27, 2021
Power lines fell on some roads, including Elliott Avenue near 26th Street in west Louisville.
.@LMPD on scene of power lines down across Elliott Ave. near 26th St. Officer tells me multiple tree limbs down in proximity. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/CMS9JX5UyO— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) August 27, 2021
12th St. Viaduct near W. Broadway. Firefighters tell me it’s a similar scene at most viaducts right now. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/eGQOsymZAy— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) August 27, 2021
Hail could be seen falling in downtown Louisville at WDRB.
More video of hail falling in the @WDRBNews parking lot that's beginning to flood. #kywx @MarcWeinbergWX pic.twitter.com/4jaLYQ8ZJM— Greg Schapker (@GregSchapker) August 27, 2021
Strong winds also knocked down some limbs around the city.
Very intense rain/wind/hail in downtown Lou currently @WDRBNews @MarcWeinbergWX pic.twitter.com/BZkaTEk7sw— Emily Evans (@EmilyEvansWDRB) August 26, 2021
It's unclear at this time if any injuries were reported.
This story may be updated.
