LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" will debut July 6 at the Kentucky International Convention Center in downtown Louisville.
It will encompass a 30,000-square-foot space and run through Sept. 3, according to a news release Monday.
There will be 300 pieces of Vincent Van Gogh's work that you can walk through. It's comprised of some well-known works like "The Starry Night," "Sunflowers" and "Café Terrace at Night."
The show — which has sold 3 million tickets worldwide — has already made stops in St. Louis, Miami and Milwaukee.
"An imaginative and fully-immersive adventure, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience takes on the challenge of breathing new life into Van Gogh’s vast body of work," Mathieu St.-Arnaud, who created the experience alongside his team in Montreal, said in a news release. "Through the use of cutting-edge 3D projection technology and music to illuminate all of his genius, guests can experience the artist with all their senses."
The idea is to feel the works of art more closely, as they're blown up to fill the space.
"This distinctive and unique multimedia artistic adventure is deeply resonating with audiences," said Justin Paquin, producer of Paquin Entertainment Group, which is running the tour.
Ticket prices start at $39.99 for adults and $23.99 for children, before fees. To purchase yours, click here.
