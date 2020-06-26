LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Ahead of a Kentucky Derby season unlike any other, three of the largest and most anticipated Derby Eve galas have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers of the Barnstable Brown Gala, the Trifecta Gala and the Unbridled Eve gala all announced Friday that they would be canceling their respective events as the country continues to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.
"It is impossible to have a huge gala of our standards in this global pandemic," said Tricia Barnstable Brown, who for the past 30 years has hosted the annual Derby Eve gala with her twin sister, Priscilla Barnstable. "Our foremost goal is raising funds for the health and well being of our community."
Over the past 12 years, the Barnstable Brown Gala has raised more than $16 million for diabetes research at the University of Kentucky. Tricia Barnstable Brown said she hopes to break their fundraising records in 2021.
The Trifecta Gala also announced Friday that this year's gala, slated for Derby Eve at the Omni Louisville Hotel, has been canceled.
"This is not the future that any of us hoped to confront," organizers said in a Facebook post. "... We look forward to giving back and celebrating the Kentucky Derby season in person in 2021."