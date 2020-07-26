LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's Office says authorities have discovered possible human remains.
According to a post on the office's Facebook page, the possible remains were found July 23 near the border of Nelson County and Washington County. On July 24, the sheriff's office requested the help of the FBI Evidence Response Team "due to the difficult to reach location," authorities said in the Facebook post.
The remains were sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia, for testing.
"Out of respect for family members of multiple missing persons in these areas, we will not be commenting on this until we have more information from the lab," the sheriff's office said in the Facebook post.
