LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting this weekend, families have the chance to travel back in time with Dinosaur Adventure at the Floyd County Fairgrounds.
It's a drive-thru event offering up-close views at dozens of dinosaurs along with a guided audio tour to educate the community on the prehistoric creatures.
"People want to see dinosaurs, they're curious," said lead entertainer Christoper Plakut. "You can read all about them but you come here and it's like a visual aid to the dinosaur kingdom."
The tour is spread out around the fairgrounds with dozens of dinosaur replicas that move. Speakers are also around the various scenes, playing dinosaur growls and noises.
"Don't get me wrong we have all ages that come here, but kids go absolutely crazy when they can actually see the triceratops', the brachiosaurus, the t-rex's, the velociraptors," said Plakut.
Plakut says he has traveled with the team around the country and estimates Kentuckiana to be his thirtieth stop.
As the lead entertainer, Plakut says he is a "dinosaur trainer" and walks through the route with his sidekick, Dolly, a replica of a three month old dilophosaurus.
Plakut and Dolly will speak to kids in the car to tell families fun facts about the dinosaurs, such as how big they grow and the food they ate.
"The favorite part is like seeing the kids faces, it's priceless," said Plakut.
The dinosaur kingdom will only be in town for a limited time and tickets are priced by car.
For a single car with up to 8 people, tickets on weekdays start at $49 before tax and $69 on weekends.
Adventure packs can be added-on for an additional cost and will include toys for kids, a t-shirt, a hatching dinosaur egg and a cotton candy bag.
"If you're looking at this and you're thinking "Why?" it's because it is something the whole family can enjoy. They can watch the movies all they want but it's one thing when they can actually see them," said Plakut.
Tickets are sold and priced on a per day/per time basis and will not be sold on site.
No large vehicles, such as RVs or limos are allowed.
Organizers say families are encouraged to bring their own beverages and snacks.
To purchase tickets and to download the audio guide, click here.
