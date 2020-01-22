LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of pro-life advocates braved the cold in downtown Louisville on Wednesday to send a message.
They showed up holding signs, that read "protect preborn all ways" and "women do regret abortion."
The Right to Life supporters rallied for lawmakers to ban abortion.
The group's leaders said millions of babies have been aborted since the 1973 Roe v. Wade case, when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Constitution protects a pregnant woman's right to choose to have an abortion.
"I think the message today is letting people know that more people than not stand up for the right to life of all humans," said Tracey Metzger, a Right to Life supporter. "Then hopefully one day — and I hope it's in my lifetime — that our U.S. Supreme Court decides, 'no more.'"
A spokesperson for the ACLU of Kentucky issued a statement saying:
"Decisions about whether to end a pregnancy, choose adoption, or raise a child are best made by the pregnant person and their family, not by politicians or special interest groups."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.