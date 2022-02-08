LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A proposed bill in Kentucky would require schools statewide to adopt child abuse prevention.
The bill, nationally known as Erin's Law, would implement a one-hour training session once a year that would be appropriate to different grade levels.
Erin’s Law is named after childhood sexual assault survivor and activist Erin Merryn, who was sexually abused as a child. Merryn, who is now an adult, is advocating for children to learn tools at schools to recognize and speak up about abuse at home.
The legislation was first passed in Merryn's home state of Illinois and has since passed in 37 other states.
The law would also teach school personnel about child abuse.
The bill now heads to the House floor for discussion.
