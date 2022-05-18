LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - After years of discussion, the city of Prospect now has a better idea of what residents want to make the area safer – specifically U.S. Highway 42.
A public open house was held Wednesday night to discuss the changes proposed following resident feedback over the past several months.
The purpose of the study by KYTC, the city of Prospect, and engineering firm QK4, INC. is based on safety for pedestrians and motorists in the area.
Three roundabouts are proposed in the busiest areas of Prospect near City Hall and the entrance to the Kroger plaza.
“They are much safer than traditional intersections. They are safer for drivers and they are safer for pedestrians,” said QK4 Director of Planning and Environment Tom Springer. “We are evolving to get a concept that everybody can agree is the path forward.”
The roundabouts are just one of the items considered to be added. Additional lighting along 42 as well as turn lanes and crosswalks are viable options.
“I love the fact that they really thought through how to kind of envelop all of those aspects into a sense of community in Prospect which I think is what we are lacking,” said Prospect resident Sara Hines.
The project does not have a cost yet, that will be decided once an official plan is in place and funding can be determined.
Changes to the road have been talked about for more than a decade.
The city, KYTC and QK4 will compile resident feedback and plans will be presented to Metro Council for a final vote which is expected sometime in late summer.
