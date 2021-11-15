LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of protesters gathered outside U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell's home in Washington, D.C..
The protesters from the group ShutDownDC first showed up around 5 p.m. Sunday.
Group members said they plan to spend 25 hours outside the Kentucky senator's home to raise awareness about McConnell and other Republicans who filibustered Democratic-backed legislation. Demonstrators are taking turns speaking in 15-minute intervals and there are also live performances by musicians, poets and others.
McConnell's office hasn't responded to a request for comment.
