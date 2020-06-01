Large, chanting crowds lined West Broadway much of the day Monday, after a Louisville businessman was shot and killed by law enforcement outside Dino's Food Market at 26th and West Broadway. June 1, 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Large, chanting crowds lined West Broadway much of the day Monday, after a Louisville man was shot and during what law enforcement officers say was an exchange of gunfire.
Emotional family members identified the victim as David McAtee. Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad said police and the National Guard arrived at Dino's Food Mart at 26th Street and Broadway around midnight to help disperse a large crowd in the parking lot. According to Conrad, officers were shot at, then police and the National Guard returned fire. During the exchange, McAtee was killed.
McAtee's mother, Miss Odessa, stayed at the site for hours asking protesters to remain peaceful. She said her 53-year-old son was a business owner also known as "Yah Yah" and the "BBQ Man." Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was cheered by protesters, as he arrived at the scene to meet with the family.
Fischer released a statement on Twitter saying he met with Miss Odessa and with the mother of Breonna Tayor, the woman shot to death by LMPD officers earlier this year. He said he was "humbled and heartened by the grace of these two mothers." Fischer said he is committed to getting answers as quickly as possible.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asked Kentucky State Police to investigate the shooting. He also called on Fischer and the city’s police department to quickly make public body cam.
“Let’s put it out. Let’s let people see it,” the governor said. “Because I believe that if the truth shows that if there was an act of aggression, of firing upon LMPD and the National Guard and shows the response - if folks believe that that’s justified, that they will be able to accept the truth. But they’ve got to be able to see the truth. That’s the very least that people deserve.”
As police were leaving, the crowd started to cross the street and follow. Some of the leaders then formed a line to stop everyone from walking any closer to officers. pic.twitter.com/jTGqQh5DPr
Neither of the two LMPD officers involved in the shooting wore body cameras on Sunday. But Fischer did release video from the city's Real Crime Center cameras. The video shows a chaotic scene that is very difficult to know what is happening.
IMAGES | Crowds on West Broadway where man was shot, killed by law enforcement
Police in riot gear monitored the crowd along West Broadway where many protesters could be seen talking with officers. Another protest started in Jefferson Square at Sixth and Liberty Streets by Monday afternoon.