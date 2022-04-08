LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The future plans for Cherokee Golf Course will be discussed this month.
Louisville Metro Councilmember Cassie Chambers Armstrong is hosting two public meetings in April.
The golf course was founded in 1895, and is one of 10 municipally owned golf courses in Louisville.
According to a news release, the nine-hole course is being operated by Louisville Parks and Recreation staff. It's the only course without a lease agreement with a PGA professional or nonprofit organization.
While attempts were made to bid out management of the golf course, no viable options were found.
According to a news release, the Olmsted Parks Conservancy provided a proposal to Parks and Recreation to revitalize the space into an active parkland. Attendees of the public meeting will see the proposal.
Any proposed changes would need to be approved by Metro Council. Parks and Recreation officials said that no decisions on the future of the course have been made or will be made at the public meetings.
A public meeting will be hosted at Douglass Community Center on April 20 at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting on April 25 at Cherokee Golf Course Clubhouse starting at 6 p.m.
Public input can also be emailed to parks@louisvilleky.gov.
