LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Last year, Racing Louisville FC defeated FC Bayern to win The Women's Cup.
The win came in the club's first international tournament in its first season of existence.
This morning @thewomenscup announced it is coming back to Louisville for its 2nd tournament. An inaugural trophy was presented to @RacingLouFC owners and team captain for hosting last year. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/ayXNf3Vc9J— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) April 12, 2022
The Women's Cup is set to return to Louisville once again in August, Racing Louisville announced on Tuesday. The club was also presented with the first official trophy from The Women's Cup victory.
The tournament in 2021 originally featured Racing Louisville, the Chicago Red Stars, FC Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain.
There will now be an expanded field in 2022 with six clubs participating in the tournament.
"When we first went to Europe to select the teams for the 2021 event, we had to do a little bit of explaining. Where is Louisville? What is this all about? Luckily, they believe in the project and the two biggest brands in Europe came to play in the 2021 event," J.P. Reynal, The Women's Cup President & CEO, said.
Our first trophy has arrived. 🏆— Racing Louisville FC (@RacingLouFC) April 12, 2022
Thank you to @thewomenscup for presenting us with some bronze-cast hardware from the inaugural 2021 tournament. In a few months, we'll look to win another! pic.twitter.com/mZQueHFtAC
Club América (Mexico) and Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan) will both take on unnamed teams from England and Spain to open the tournament on Aug. 14.
Racing will then take on the winner of the first match in the semifinals on Aug. 17 and OL Reign will face the winner of the second match.
OL Reign features World Cup winners Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle on their roster. The NWSL's 2021 MVP Jess Fishlock also plays for OL Reign.
"When we got back there after the 2021 event, we were greeted by, 'Yeah, of course we know where Louisville is and of course we know The Women's Cup and of course we want to participate.' So, it was a super pleasant surprise and now Louisville is on the soccer map," Reynal said.
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝗟𝗼𝘂𝗶𝘀𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲.— Racing Louisville FC (@RacingLouFC) April 12, 2022
In for @thewomenscup's 2022 edition: @AmericaFemenil, @OLReign, @tokyo_beleza and Racing Louisville!
Two top-flight European participants will be announced later this spring once Champions League positions are set. pic.twitter.com/G0BQR2Ahqm
The winner of those two games will advance to play in the championship match on Aug. 20.
The Women's Cup will take place outside of the regular season NWSL schedule.
Racing Louisville is 1-2-1 so far this season and will next up face the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday.
Tickets are already available online for The Women's Cup. Racing Louisville season ticket members will receive an email to secure their regular seats for the tournament.
