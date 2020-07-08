LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of Radcliff, Kentucky, who are seeking driver's license services will have to make the drive to Elizabethtown.
The Radcliff branch of the Hardin County Office of Circuit Court Clerk has permanently closed, according to a news release. The office at 220 Freedom Way closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March, and officials said it will not reopen.
"While we regret not being able to offer the convenience of a second location, my staff and I look forward to continue serving the citizens of Hardin County at the justice center in Elizabethtown," Hardin Circuit Court Clerk Loretta Crady said in a news release. "We are fully supporting Circuit and District courts and offering driver's license services from our main office."
The Elizabethtown office is located in the Hardin County Justice Center at 120 E. Dixie Ave. For more information, visit kycourts.gov.
With the state preparing to transition driver's license services from circuit court clerks to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in July 2022, Crady said the satellite office will no longer be needed when the change takes place.
Other offices circuit court clerk offices have closed include Boyd, Fayette, Hardin, Madison and Pike counties.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.