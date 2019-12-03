RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Hardin county are investigating a homicide, after a man was found dead outside a Walmart.
Police were called to the Walmart on North Wilson Road off Dixie Highway in Radcliff just after 10 p.m. Monday on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man outside the store. The name of the victim has not been released. No arrests have been made.
Tammy Buckman says she's concerned. She moved to Radcliff from Louisville to escape the crime. "It really shocked me. I'm here everyday almost. So it's scary, a little. Scary, when you have kids and stuff, and you're running around this area all the time."
The Walmart is open for business, as police conduct the homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Radcliff Police.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.