LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Americans now have more time to get a Real ID.
The Department of Homeland Security extended the Real ID deadline Tuesday until May 3, 2023. The deadline had been Oct. 1, 2021, but it was becoming clear that many people wouldn’t make it, in part because the COVID-19 outbreak has made it harder for states to issue new licenses.
For Kentuckians, this also means more time to develop and set up driver licensing regional offices across the state, according to Sarah Jackson, Real ID project manager for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
"This (extension) benefits Kentuckians," she said. "It really does. If you don't have a document you need, now you have a little bit of time."
There are several documents required to provide proof of identity to get a Real ID, including "bridging documents," such as a marriage certificate, that show things like a name change.
Jackson said the best way to get a Real ID in Kentucky is to visit the website at this link and use the I-Document Guide for an exact list of paperwork to bring and use the appointment tool to find a regional office to schedule an appointment.
Most offices accept walk-ins, but appointments are encouraged. Jackson said Kentuckians can go to any regional office in the state for a Real ID.
"Nineteen months is a long time away, but I can tell all of us it's going to come sooner than we expect," she said. "So make a plan today."
Many people associate the Real ID cards with flying as they will be needed for domestic flights once the new deadline hits in May 2023. However, Real ID compliant cards can also be used to enter federal buildings or military bases. Even after the deadline, travelers can still use military IDs or valid passports for access to flights, federal buildings or military bases.
Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 to establish minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards following a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission. The Homeland Security Department says only 43% of all driver’s licenses and identification cards are compliant.
Older IDs will be suitable to allow people to drive, buy liquor or other age-regulated products, and gamble at casinos.
At the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, signs will be changed to reflect the new deadline and remind travelers of the change.
"There is demand for travel, people want to get out," said Natalie Chaudoin, spokesperson for the Louisville airport "They want to go somewhere."
She said during the height of the pandemic, the airport saw a huge drop in the number of travelers, but people are starting to travel again.
"We're at about 65% of where we were in 2019, so we see that as a really good sign," Chaudoin said.
For a quick link to make an appointment to get a Real ID, click here.
