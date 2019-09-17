CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) — Plans are in the works for a 120-acre sports complex in southern Indiana that's expected to draw youth and league competition from throughout the region.
Charlestown leaders recently announced the City of Charlestown Family Sports Park Master Plan that's expected to be completed in phases over the next five to six years.
River Ridge Development Authority donated a 106 acre plot of land to the city on Monday.
The complex will include an indoor facility for soccer, training and conference space. Other fields and areas are planned outside for soccer, baseball and sand volleyball. Playgrounds are planned, as well as a lake for swimming, fishing and kayaking. There also will be areas for walking or biking.
The bulk of space for the project comes in the form of a roughly $8 million land gift from the River Ridge Development Authority.
The project will happen in several phases, but there is no timeline for completion.
