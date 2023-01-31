LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Although school is in session, for some parents and children, it's time to start thinking about summer camps.
Kentucky Science Center's School's Out Science Camps for Summer 2023 are open for sign-ups for children in Pre-K to eighth grade. Camps run for 10 weeks, beginning the week of May 29 to the week of July 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pricing starts at $300 per week, and if you register before Feb. 13, you will receive $20 off per week. Click here to sign up, and use code BIRDY at checkout for the discount.
Each camp section has a theme, according to a news release, and campers will have weekly interactive science demonstrations and time to play and explore the Kentucky Science Center. Available camps include:
- LEGO Engineering (Grades Pre-K-K)
- Messy Science (Grades K-1)
- Aviation Academy (Grades 2-3)
- Spy Science (Grades 3-4)
- Marine Biology (Grades 4-5)
- Advanced Minecraft (Grades 5-6)
- Into the Upside Down (Grades 6-8)
Kentucky Science Center is located at 727 W. Main Street in Downtown Louisville. For more information, click here.
