LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An old Kentucky college is now the home of a recovery center for people with substance abuse problems.
The St. Catharine College campus in Springfield is now the Crown Recovery Center. In August, Addiction Recovery Care announced the campus would serve as the site for ARC's "Crisis to Career" rehabilitation and job training services. It is leasing the property from the current owner, Washington Facility and Land Company.
The property was sold two years ago and has been transformed into the state's largest recovery center. Clients were able to move in last month.
Now it's ready to expand services to others, and will be able to see more than 700 people daily who are dealing with substance use disorders.
ARC operates more than 30 rehab facilities in 17 Kentucky counties. According to previous WDRB reporting, the facility will provide anywhere from 200 to 300 jobs.
