LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky soldier killed in the Korean War was finally accounted for, more than 70 years later.
Army Private First Class Robert Wright, 18, went missing in action in South Korea on July 16, 1950.
Later that year, human remains were recovered in the area and buried with other Korean War soldiers at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl.
The soldiers' remains were disinterred in 2019.
Dental and DNA analysis helped authorities identify Wright.
He will be buried in Whitesville in Daviess County.
