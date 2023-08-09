LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's freshman congressman, Rep. Morgan McGarvey, wants to talk to his constituents.
McGarvey (D-3) hosted his first mobile office hours at Louisville Free Public Library in downtown on Wednesday. He hopes to connect and help those in the community he serves.
The Congressman and caseworkers from his office are available to help with federal issues like Social Security, Medicare, passports and veterans' benefits.
It was a pleasure to kick off mobile office hours with #TeamMcGarvey today!— Rep. Morgan McGarvey (@RepMcGarvey) August 9, 2023
"I think it's so important to make sure that people know that they have access to their government, to get out in the communities, to meet people where they are," McGarvey said. "We're having these mobile office hours to make it easier for people to get the services they need and they deserve."
McGarvey plans to have mobile office hours in Fairdale, Shawnee Park, Shelby Park and other places in Louisville in the coming months.
