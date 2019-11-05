LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Republican Daniel Cameron will be Kentucky’s next attorney general after besting Democrat Greg Stumbo by more than 15 points on Tuesday.
Cameron, an attorney at Frost Brown Todd and former legal counsel to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, is just the second black constitutional officer in Kentucky’s history and the first to win office independent of a slate after Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton’s victory alongside Gov. Matt Bevin in 2015.
He's the first Republican attorney general in Kentucky since 1947.
Cameron, who carried 57.8% of the vote in Tuesday's contest, touted his conservative bona fides during his candidacy, namely the endorsement he received from President Trump.
He also attacked Stumbo, the former speak of Kentucky’s House of Representatives, for not seeking a second term as attorney general in 2007 and for his record in the legislature. In one line of attack, Cameron blamed Stumbo and other lawmakers for allowing pensions for public workers to flounder while they secured their own retirement funds.
Stumbo, an attorney for Morgan & Morgan, leaned heavily on Cameron’s lack of prosecutorial experience in contrast to his own.
Cameron will replace Attorney General Andy Beshear, who mounted a gubernatorial bid rather than seek a second term.
