LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bike lane battle brought out a good crowd on Tuesday night at Bardstown Road Presbyterian.
The group called "Streets for People" wants a bike lane created in the Deer Park neighborhood near the Douglass Norris Loop.
One bicyclist who's lived in the area for 45 years doesn't think it's the right area for a bike lane.
"My house has no parking," he said. "I'm the first house on the right of the ally. The elderly don't want to walk. The tenants don't want to walk. It's not fair. There's a time and place for everything. There's no place for parking and you're taking away parking. It doesn't make sense."
Another resident said a survey shows a vast majority of businesses and homeowners don't want a bike lane in the neighborhood.
The meeting was an open forum, not an official city meeting.
