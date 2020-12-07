LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group that that restores and collects Jeeps made in Louisville during WWII held a convoy Monday to Zachary Taylor National Cemetery in remembrance of Pearl Harbor Day.
The KILROY chapter of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association (MVPA), a group of military vehicle owners in Kentucky and southern Indiana, started the convoy at 11 a.m. at Mission BBQ on Shelbyville Road.
The Jeeps then slowly proceeded to Hubbards Lane, Brownsboro Road and back to Mission BBQ. The group posted video of the convoy to its Facebook page.
Organizers say they keep the old World War II era Jeeps and other vehicles running to help keep history in motion.
"The soldiers that rode in these vehicles have long been gone, but the vehicles are still here," said Mario Maipid. "So we want to keep their memory alive by keeping their vehicles running."
The restored Jeeps in the procession were built in the 1940s at the Ford plant in Louisville during the war. The Jeep brand name was added later.
