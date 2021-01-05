LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A retired chief of the Jeffersontown Fire Department who led the department for decades passed away earlier this month.
According to Jordan Yuodis, a spokesman for Jefferson County Fire, Robert H. Gaddie died on Saturday.
Gaddie served with the Jeffersontown Fire Department for 40 years, and led the department as chief for 33 years. Yuodis said Gaddie was instrumental in the advancement of the Jefferson County Fire Service.
Visitation for Gaddie will take place on Thursday, Jan. 7, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ratterman & Sons Funeral and Cremation Care at 3800 Bardstown Road. The funeral will take place on Friday, Jan. 8, at 11 a.m. at the same location. The procession will go from there, to Resthaven Memorial Cemetery.
