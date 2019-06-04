NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- After two years of construction, the new Slate Run Elementary in New Albany is finally ready for students.
The school held a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning to show community members the new building that cost nearly $20 million. Students have been going to class at a nearby church since construction started in 2017. Funding for Slate Run was part of a referendum passed by voters.
Principal Amy Niemeier says the new school comes with some big safety and technology upgrades.
"Our students will have one-to-one use of technology. We have a STEM makerspace area. Our library before could barely hold a class, and now the media center is created not only to be a school library but to be that of a technological age," Niemeier said.
Students will begin the 2019-2020 school year in the new building on July 29.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.