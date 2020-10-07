LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man was flown to the hospital early Wednesday morning after police say his wife poured boiling water all over his body as he was sleeping, then stabbed him in the chest.
According to an arrest report, deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff's Department were called to a home in Rineyville at about 1:45 a.m. after someone reported a stabbing there.
When deputies arrived, they found a man outside the home with severe burns to his side and chest, holding a towel to his chest.
The man told police that he was sleeping in bed when he woke to a burning sensation. He told police he saw his wife, 24-year-old Megan Wilson, holding a pot and he was covered in boiling water.
When he tried to get out of bed and get away, he said Wilson stabbed him in the chest with a large knife, then ran to the home of a nearby neighbor, who called 911.
When confronted, police say Wilson smelled strongly of alcohol and refused to speak to deputies. She had no injuries or indications that she had been assaulted, according to the arrest report.
Inside the home, police say they found a large amount of water on the bed, along with a large pot on the stove that still had some water in it. Police say they also found a seven-inch knife in the sink that was sitting water.
According to the arrest report, the man suffered a stab wound to his chest, as well as third-degree burns to a large portion of his body. He was flown to University Hospital. His current condition is not known.
Two children -- ages 1 and 4 -- were inside the home at the time of the attack, according to the Hardin County Sheriff's Department.
Wilson was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence. She is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
