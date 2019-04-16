LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana business park hopes a planned investment of $315 million over the next two decades will pay off.
Currently, River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville, Indiana, is home to more than 50 businesses employing nearly 10,000 workers.
Officials say the investment will be used to create the needed infrastructure to prepare for development.
That includes renovations to the North End, which currently has more than 1,000 buildings from the former Indiana Army Ammunition Plant that need to be removed. Officials say roads, sewers and water lines are also being added.
"We have a lot of work on the North End, but there's also a lot of opportunity there," said Jerry Acy, executive director of the River Ridge Development Authority, in a statement."
Officials expect the investment to eventually attract tens of thousands of new jobs and millions of additional dollars of annual tax revenue.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.