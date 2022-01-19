LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If all goes as planned, several new businesses are coming to the River Ridge Commerce Center in southern Indiana.
According to a news release from the River Ridge Development Authority, the manager of the River Ridge Commerce Center, the center has approved the sale of five tracts of land to potential buyers. Those five tracts make up 125 acres within the 6,000-acre business and office park, and negotiations are already underway to sell them to interested industrial or commercial prospects.
The parcels of land are located in Charlestown and Jeffersonville. According to the news release, the five parcels, "represent a record number of potential transactions in a single month."
"To start a year off with this much interest and land sales activity from developers and future employers is unprecedented," River Ridge Development Authority Executive Director Jerry Acy said in a statement. "We said throughout 2021 that our pipeline of potential projects is stronger than ever. That act is evidenced here with five potential projects that would lead to hundreds more high-quality jobs at the River Ridge Commerce Center.
"We are excited that regional and national partners continue to see the wisdom in locating at River Ridge, and we look forward to working with these new companies as they make new homes at River Ridge."
Below is a list of the sales currently being negotiated:
- The sale of approximately 1.5 acres on Jacobs Way in Jeffersonville. The potential purchaser plans to construct a research and development headquarters for a medical device company. The size of the building has not been determined.
- The sale of approximately 43.19 acres of Highway 62 and Jim Lewis Avenue in Charlestown. The potential purchaser would construct an industrial facility consisting of approximately 600,000 square feet.
- Sale of approximately 41.66 acres at Highway 62 and Miami Trail in Charlestown. The potential purchaser would construct an industrial facility consisting of 600,000 square feet.
- Sale of approximately 91.15 acres in the vicinity of Miami Trail in Charlestown. The potential purchaser would construct an industrial facility consisting of approximately 290,000 square feet.
- Sale of approximately 19.13 acres in the vicinity of Miami Trail in Charlestown. The potential purchaser would construct an industrial facility consisting of approximately 200,000 square feet.
