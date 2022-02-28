ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A multi-phase road construction project in Elizabethtown is back underway.
The nearly $14 million project, known as the 31-W Rehab Project, started up again Monday night.
This new phase is along North Dixie Highway from Ring Road south to the bypass, which is about three-fourths of a mile.
It is the second phase of three for the heavily trafficked area that will focus on median work, as well as increasing safety for drivers and pedestrians.
For much of 2021, construction was a headache for drivers. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says drivers won't have to worry about a shutdown during the day.
"Contractors are restricted to lane closures only at night. They can work during the day but again, they can't close those two lanes through there that must remain open through the daytime," said KYTC District 4 spokesperson Chris Jessie.
In late 2021 crews paused construction ahead of the winter months to avoid issues with snow and ice.
Construction on phase two is expected to be completed by mid-summer. The third phase which will go through the hospital district will begin in the fall.
