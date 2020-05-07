LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The city of Louisville has been selected to participate in the Rockefeller Foundation's national COVID-19 testing solutions group, according to a news release by Mayor Greg Fischer's office.
The Rockefeller Foundation created the Testing Solutions Group in hopes of expanding access to coronavirus testing, contact tracing and data capabilities in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic. The foundation has committed $15 million to the effort through its National COVID-19 Testing Action Plan.
As part of the coalition, the city of Louisville has committed to increasing access to COVID-19 testing, while also discussing best practices for U.S leaders to safely reopen their economics, according to Fischer.
Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, president of The Rockefeller Foundation, said America is improving on testing but "must do better."
“It's going take leadership at the federal, state and municipal level to protect American families and allow them to get back to work, which is why we are thrilled to have leaders like Mayor Fischer in our Testing Solutions Group,” Shah said.
The foundation believes that the U.S. needs to scale up access to testing to at least 30 million a week and expand contact tracing. The foundation also seeks to monitor workplaces and "protect high-risk locations such as nursing homes, prisons and under-served communities," it said.
Fischer said the city appreciates the Foundation selecting Louisville as a coalition member.
“This involvement will mean broader COVID-19 testing in Louisville and better outcomes for our community," he said.
The testing solutions group aims to support elected officials in collecting data and feedback to improve testing strategies, enhance testing capabilities, bring in industry experts for policy recommendations and drive collaboration across communities, according to the news release.
