LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods simultaneously held five, three-hour “Safe Summer Kickoff” events in the city's west end on Saturday.
"This is amazing to be a part of and to know that this is what I grew up around it's dope to see," said Raymond Spalding, a former UofL basketball player
The events were aimed at giving a safe place for family fun and encourage neighborhood cohesion for residents living in Louisville.
"It is good to bring the community out, to let the community know who is here and make connections with them," said Kenya Wade, a community organizer.
Each event offered several free attractions including petting zoos, a variety of food trucks, ice cream, snow cones, video game trucks, inflatables, jugglers, music and dancing, face painting, staged music entertainment and more.
In addition, OSHN asked residents to answer a community questionnaire about what they believe are the drivers of violence in their neighborhoods.
"We are going to take a good look at those surveys and get as much data as we can from that so that we know how to strategically place our recourses inside their communities," said Quinonus Corniel, with the Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods.
The events were located at the community centers in the Park Hill, Southwick and Portland neighborhoods, at Baxter Square Park in the Russell neighborhood, and at Petersburg Park in Newburg.
Related Stories:
- Louisville's Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods hosting 'Safe Summer Kickoff' events this weekend
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.