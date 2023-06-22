LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods is hosting five free summer events for families this weekend.
The "Safe Summer Kickoff" is being held across the city on Saturday, June 24, from 1-4 p.m.
Activities will be held at community centers in the Park Hill, Southwick and Portland neighborhoods, at Baxter Square Park in the Russell neighborhood, and Petersburg Park in Newburg.
There will be petting zoos, food trucks, ice cream, games, music, inflatables, face painting and more. All activities and attractions are free.
Additionally, some University of Louisville football players will be at the Southwick event to play sports with kids. Mental health professionals will be on hand at Park Hill, there will be a dunk tank at Portland, a hula-hoop contest at Petersburg Park and free book distribution at Baxter Square Park.
During the festivities, the city will also ask neighbors what they think are the drivers of increased violence and what changes they believe would put it to an end through a questionnaire.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.