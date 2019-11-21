LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Olmsted Parks Conservancy will close off its Scenic Loop at Cherokee Park for people who want to run, bike or walk.
Cars will not be allowed to drive in the area one Sunday a month from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first day will be No. 24.
Olmsted Parks Conservancy said it met with local neighborhood groups to get their opinion. The decision was made after a successful Hayride on the Hill, in which visitors celebrate the fall season with guided hayrides around the park ... car-free.
Several attendees expressed support for closing the loop on a more frequent basis.
Cherokee Golf Course will stay open during the monthly closures.
