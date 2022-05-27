LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cherokee Park is going car-free Sunday, part of a new monthly initiative.
The park's scenic loop will be closed to vehicles from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., something that'll happen on the last Sunday of each month.
As a result, there will more space for runners, walkers, bikes, scooters and dogs. Cherokee Golf Course will stay open, and golfers can get to the clubhouse through Alexander Road.
Cherokee Park banned cars for months during the COVID-19 pandemic as more people used the park during the pandemic.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.