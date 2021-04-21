LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC has released the television and radio broadcast schedule for all 32 of its USL Championship matches, the vast majority of which will broadcast on WDRB sister stations — WBKI and MyTV 58 — as well as on the WDRB Now app.

"For the fifth straight season, WDRB Media and LouCity have partnered for local TV coverage," a news release from the soccer club states. "A handful of games will air on MyTV 58, while WDRB maintains the right to move select broadcasts to its FOX network affiliate."

The schedule begins with Saturday's 7:30 p.m. matchup against Atlanta United 2 at Lynn Family Stadium.

LouCity and ESPN Louisville have also partnered bring games to ESPNLouisville.com, where they will be called by Jeff Greer and Casey Whitfield.

ESPN+, a subscription service, will broadcast all USL Championship games not picked up by national television. Each of these non-national games will also stream for free locally on the WDRB Now app.

Below is a full 2021 LouCity broadcast schedule. It is subject to change. CLICK HERE for any updates.

April 24

LouCity vs. Atlanta United 2

TV: WBKI / The CW

Radio: ESPN 680/105.7

May 8

LouCity vs. Birmingham Legion

TV: WBKI / The CW

Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7

May 22

LouCity vs. San Diego Loyal

TV: WBKI / The CW

Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7

May 29

LouCity vs. Indy Eleven

TV: WBKI / The CW

Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7

June 6

LouCity at Atlanta United 2

TV: WBKI / The CW

Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7

June 12

LouCity vs. Memphis 901 FC

TV: WBKI / The CW

Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7

June 16

LouCity vs. Birmingham Legion

TV: WBKI / The CW

Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7

June 19

LouCity at FC Tulsa

TV: WBKI / The CW

Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7

June 26

LouCity vs. Indy Eleven

TV: WBKI / The CW

Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7

July 2

LouCity at Sporting KC II

TV: WBKI / The CW

Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7

July 10

LouCity at FC Tulsa

TV: WBKI / The CW

Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7

July 14

LouCity vs. OKC Energy FC

TV: MyTV 58

Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7

July 17

LouCity vs. Atlanta United 2

TV: WBKI / The CW

Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7

July 23

LouCity at Colorado Springs Switchbacks

TV: WBKI / The CW

Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7

July 28 

LouCity at Sporting KC II

TV:  MyTV 58

Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7

July 31

LouCity vs. OKC Energy FC

TV: WBKI / The CW

Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7

Aug. 7

LouCity vs. Sporting KC II

TV: WBKI / The CW

Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7

Aug. 14

LouCity vs. FC Tulsa

TV: WBKI / The CW

Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7

Aug. 22

LouCity at OKC Energy

TV: WBKI / The CW

Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7

Aug. 28

LouCity at Birminghan

TV: WBKI / The CW

Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7

Sept. 3

LouCity vs. FC Tulsa

TV: WBKI / The CW

Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7

Sept. 7

LouCity at Hartford Athletic

TV:  ESPN 2

Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7

Sept. 12

LouCity at OKC Energy

TV: WBKI / The CW

Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7

Sept. 18

LouCity at Indy Eleven

TV: WBKI / The CW

Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7

Sept. 25

LouCity at Memphis 901 FC

TV: WBKI / The CW

Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7

Sept. 29

LouCity at Atlanta United 2

TV: MyTV 58

Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7

Oct. 3

LouCity vs. New Mexico United

TV: ESPN2

Radio: ESPN 580 / 105.7

Oct. 9

LouCity vs. Sporting KC II

TV: WBKI / The CW

Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7

Oct. 13

LouCity at Memphis 901 FC

TV: MyTV 58

Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7

Oct. 16

LouCity at Indy Eleven

TV: WBKI / The CW

Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7

Oct. 23

LouCity vs. Memphis 901 FC

TV: WBKI / The CW

Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7

Oct. 30

LouCity at Birmingham Legion

TV: WBKI / The CW

Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7

