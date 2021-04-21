LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC has released the television and radio broadcast schedule for all 32 of its USL Championship matches, the vast majority of which will broadcast on WDRB sister stations — WBKI and MyTV 58 — as well as on the WDRB Now app.
"For the fifth straight season, WDRB Media and LouCity have partnered for local TV coverage," a news release from the soccer club states. "A handful of games will air on MyTV 58, while WDRB maintains the right to move select broadcasts to its FOX network affiliate."
The schedule begins with Saturday's 7:30 p.m. matchup against Atlanta United 2 at Lynn Family Stadium.
LouCity and ESPN Louisville have also partnered bring games to ESPNLouisville.com, where they will be called by Jeff Greer and Casey Whitfield.
ESPN+, a subscription service, will broadcast all USL Championship games not picked up by national television. Each of these non-national games will also stream for free locally on the WDRB Now app.
Below is a full 2021 LouCity broadcast schedule. It is subject to change. CLICK HERE for any updates.
April 24
LouCity vs. Atlanta United 2
TV: WBKI / The CW
Radio: ESPN 680/105.7
May 8
LouCity vs. Birmingham Legion
TV: WBKI / The CW
Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7
May 22
LouCity vs. San Diego Loyal
TV: WBKI / The CW
Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7
May 29
LouCity vs. Indy Eleven
TV: WBKI / The CW
Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7
June 6
LouCity at Atlanta United 2
TV: WBKI / The CW
Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7
June 12
LouCity vs. Memphis 901 FC
TV: WBKI / The CW
Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7
June 16
LouCity vs. Birmingham Legion
TV: WBKI / The CW
Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7
June 19
LouCity at FC Tulsa
TV: WBKI / The CW
Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7
June 26
LouCity vs. Indy Eleven
TV: WBKI / The CW
Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7
July 2
LouCity at Sporting KC II
TV: WBKI / The CW
Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7
July 10
LouCity at FC Tulsa
TV: WBKI / The CW
Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7
July 14
LouCity vs. OKC Energy FC
TV: MyTV 58
Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7
July 17
LouCity vs. Atlanta United 2
TV: WBKI / The CW
Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7
July 23
LouCity at Colorado Springs Switchbacks
TV: WBKI / The CW
Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7
July 28
LouCity at Sporting KC II
TV: MyTV 58
Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7
July 31
LouCity vs. OKC Energy FC
TV: WBKI / The CW
Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7
Aug. 7
LouCity vs. Sporting KC II
TV: WBKI / The CW
Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7
Aug. 14
LouCity vs. FC Tulsa
TV: WBKI / The CW
Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7
Aug. 22
LouCity at OKC Energy
TV: WBKI / The CW
Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7
Aug. 28
LouCity at Birminghan
TV: WBKI / The CW
Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7
Sept. 3
LouCity vs. FC Tulsa
TV: WBKI / The CW
Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7
Sept. 7
LouCity at Hartford Athletic
TV: ESPN 2
Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7
Sept. 12
LouCity at OKC Energy
TV: WBKI / The CW
Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7
Sept. 18
LouCity at Indy Eleven
TV: WBKI / The CW
Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7
Sept. 25
LouCity at Memphis 901 FC
TV: WBKI / The CW
Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7
Sept. 29
LouCity at Atlanta United 2
TV: MyTV 58
Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7
Oct. 3
LouCity vs. New Mexico United
TV: ESPN2
Radio: ESPN 580 / 105.7
Oct. 9
LouCity vs. Sporting KC II
TV: WBKI / The CW
Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7
Oct. 13
LouCity at Memphis 901 FC
TV: MyTV 58
Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7
Oct. 16
LouCity at Indy Eleven
TV: WBKI / The CW
Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7
Oct. 23
LouCity vs. Memphis 901 FC
TV: WBKI / The CW
Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7
Oct. 30
LouCity at Birmingham Legion
TV: WBKI / The CW
Radio: ESPN 680 / 105.7
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.