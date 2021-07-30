SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A lot of kids grow up dreaming of being a firefighter, and some kids in southern Indiana got a chance this week to learn all about the job.
WDRB Photojournalist Dominik Fuhrmann spent some time at the "First Annual
Scottsburg Fire Department Kids Summer Camp" to see what a group of kids have been learning about fire safety.
Chief James Richey said with kids being stuck indoors during the pandemic, the department decided this was the perfect year to start the camp.
"One of the goals is to strike interest in the younger generation, so hopefully, as they get older, maybe they'll have an interest in firefighting," said Richey.
Over three days, 14 kids between 10 and 15 years old spent the week learning things like first aid, CPR and how to use a fire extinguisher. The group also got a visit from a medical helicopter crew.
Richey said the goal was to expose them to more than just preventing fires. They wanted the kids to learn how to handle an emergency and maybe consider becoming a volunteer firefighter, when they get older.
The final day of the camp was Friday, when the kids got to play fireman games. There were relay courses hauling heavy fire hoses, a bucket brigade and even a long water slide to cool off.
"It's great to pass that passion on to the younger generation," Richey said.
SCOTTSBURG FIRE CAMP FOR KIDS - 7-30-2021] (18).jpeg
Kids enjoyed a big water slide on the final day of the Scottsburg Fire Department's Summer Kids Camp in southern Indiana. July 30, 2021
SCOTTSBURG FIRE CAMP FOR KIDS - 7-30-2021] (3).jpeg
Even the adults were having fund at the final day of the Scottsburg Fire Department's Summer Kids Camp in southern Indiana. July 30, 2021
SCOTTSBURG FIRE CAMP FOR KIDS - 7-30-2021] (1).jpeg
Kids enjoyed the final day of the Scottsburg Fire Department's Summer Kids Camp in southern Indiana. July 30, 2021
SCOTTSBURG FIRE CAMP FOR KIDS - 7-30-2021] (2).jpeg
Kids enjoyed the final day of the Scottsburg Fire Department's Summer Kids Camp in southern Indiana. July 30, 2021
SCOTTSBURG FIRE CAMP FOR KIDS - 7-30-2021] (10).jpeg
Kids enjoyed the final day of the Scottsburg Fire Department's Summer Kids Camp in southern Indiana. July 30, 2021
SCOTTSBURG FIRE CAMP FOR KIDS - 7-30-2021] (20).jpeg
Kids enjoyed the final day of the Scottsburg Fire Department's Summer Kids Camp in southern Indiana. July 30, 2021
SCOTTSBURG FIRE CAMP FOR KIDS - 7-30-2021] (6).jpeg
Kids enjoyed the final day of the Scottsburg Fire Department's Summer Kids Camp in southern Indiana. July 30, 2021
SCOTTSBURG FIRE CAMP FOR KIDS - 7-30-2021] (14).jpeg
Kids enjoyed the final day of the Scottsburg Fire Department's Summer Kids Camp in southern Indiana. July 30, 2021
SCOTTSBURG FIRE CAMP FOR KIDS - 7-30-2021] (17).jpeg
Kids enjoyed the final day of the Scottsburg Fire Department's Summer Kids Camp in southern Indiana. July 30, 2021
SCOTTSBURG FIRE CAMP FOR KIDS - 7-30-2021] (8).jpeg
Kids enjoyed the final day of the Scottsburg Fire Department's Summer Kids Camp in southern Indiana. July 30, 2021
SCOTTSBURG FIRE CAMP FOR KIDS - 7-30-2021] (4).jpeg
Kids enjoyed the final day of the Scottsburg Fire Department's Summer Kids Camp in southern Indiana. July 30, 2021
SCOTTSBURG FIRE CAMP FOR KIDS - 7-30-2021] (7).jpeg
Kids enjoyed the final day of the Scottsburg Fire Department's Summer Kids Camp in southern Indiana. July 30, 2021
SCOTTSBURG FIRE CAMP FOR KIDS - 7-30-2021] (5).jpeg
Kids enjoyed the final day of the Scottsburg Fire Department's Summer Kids Camp in southern Indiana. July 30, 2021
SCOTTSBURG FIRE CAMP FOR KIDS - 7-30-2021] (11).jpeg
Kids enjoyed the final day of the Scottsburg Fire Department's Summer Kids Camp in southern Indiana. July 30, 2021
SCOTTSBURG FIRE CAMP FOR KIDS - 7-30-2021] (15).jpeg
Kids enjoyed the final day of the Scottsburg Fire Department's Summer Kids Camp in southern Indiana. July 30, 2021
SCOTTSBURG FIRE CAMP FOR KIDS - 7-30-2021] (13).jpeg
Kids enjoyed the final day of the Scottsburg Fire Department's Summer Kids Camp in southern Indiana. July 30, 2021
SCOTTSBURG FIRE CAMP FOR KIDS - 7-30-2021] (12).jpeg
Kids enjoyed learning about medical helicopters the final day of the Scottsburg Fire Department's Summer Kids Camp in southern Indiana. July 30, 2021
SCOTTSBURG FIRE CAMP FOR KIDS - 7-30-2021] (19).jpeg
Kids enjoyed the final day of the Scottsburg Fire Department's Summer Kids Camp in southern Indiana. July 30, 2021
SCOTTSBURG FIRE CAMP FOR KIDS - 7-30-2021] (16).jpeg
Kids enjoyed learning about medical helicopters on the final day of the Scottsburg Fire Department's Summer Kids Camp in southern Indiana. July 30, 2021
SCOTTSBURG FIRE CAMP FOR KIDS - 7-30-2021] (9).jpeg
Chief James Richey on the final day of the Scottsburg Fire Department's Summer Kids Camp in southern Indiana. July 30, 2021
