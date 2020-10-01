LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Scottsburg, Indiana, man has been charged with child solicitation after investigators say he sent sexual messages to a 13-year-old boy.
According to court documents, 46-year-old William Jennings sent the messages to the teen's Facebook account. An officer with the Scott County Sheriff's Office says he obtained screenshots of the messages, in which Jennings told the boy that he knows he is bisexual and referred to him as "my baby" and "little sexy."
He also sent him a message referring to sexual intercourse, according to a probable cause affidavit.
When confronted about the messages last month, Jennings admitted that he was attracted to the teen and sent the messages in the hopes that he would "respond in a positive manner," according to court documents. Jennings said he had been unsure of the boy's exact age but believed him to be 13, 14 or 15.
Jennings was arrested and charged with two counts of child solicitation. He is currently being held in the Scott County Detention Center.
