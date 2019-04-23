CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Search and rescue teams have had to back off their search efforts for 87-year-old Campbellsville resident, Tom Curry, who was last seen April 1 at his home on Smith Ridge Road.
Campbellsville Fire and Rescue, along with many other agencies, have been searching high and low for Curry, but nothing has turned up.
"We have very little leads and very little information," Campbellsville Fire Chief Chris Taylor said.
The fire department has dispatched ground crews, used horseback search teams, flown drones and helicopters and even searched bodies of water. Still, there have been no leads.
"Now that it's been going on this many days, I don't know," said Donald Skaggs, Curry's neighbor. "It's a mystery."
Skaggs was the last person to see Curry. He was over to get a plate of dinner the night before he was reported missing. Skaggs noted that it was nothing out of the ordinary, and he watched Curry return to his home that evening.
However, the following morning, Skaggs noticed that all of Curry's lights remained on. That was concerning and prompted Skaggs to check on the house.
The door was unlocked and open, and the lights were on, but no one was home. Curry's glasses, boots and hat were left behind.
"Tom didn't go anywhere outside without putting that cap on, and you never saw him without his boots on," Skaggs said.
All of that happened 22 days ago, and there have been no signs of Curry since.
Search efforts have backed up, but search and rescue crews don't plan on completely stopping until they have answers.
"We try to do a couple things a week in some areas that we know for sure we've not been in that was low on the probability list," Taylor said. "We just want to make some kind of effort every week to try and locate him."
As searches continue, some are starting to lose hope.
"I'm beginning to wonder now, to be honest with you,"Skaggs said. "After three weeks, I'm beginning to wonder."
The family is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the discovery of Curry.
