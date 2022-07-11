LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family and law enforcement are searching for an Indianapolis man and his three young children missing since last week.
Kyle Moorman, 27, reportedly told family he was taking his three young children fishing at 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Now, he's missing along with Kyle, 5, Kyannah, 2, and Kyran, 1. The family said Moorman's phone has been off since 1 a.m. on Thursday, according to Fox 59.
On Sunday, a search party scoured the White River in downtown Indianapolis, which the family said is one of Moorman's regular fishing spots. The family said they are now taking search efforts into their own hands.
Indianapolis Police confirmed that a missing person report was filed and an investigation is ongoing.
According to a flyer created by a non-profit that assists families of missing people, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II has asthma and is not traveling with any of his medication.
