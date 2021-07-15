LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Divers are searching after reports that someone may have been pulled into a pump at an LG&E plant.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the report came in shortly after 1 p.m.
Someone reported that a diver was pulled into the pump at the LG&E Mill Creek station in the 14600 block of Dixie Highway. MetroSafe says rescuers have had no contact with the diver.
The Louisville Metro Police Department's dive team is on the scene, as are members of the Louisville Fire Department.
This story will be updated.
