LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder back in October.
James Barton was arrested Sunday night on charges of complicity to murder and tampering with physical evidence. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf Monday morning, and his bond was set at $500,000 full cash.
In October, police say they found 27-year-old Dalto Doggrell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Senn Road, near Camp Ground Road, in the Lake Dreamland area.
Doggrell was pronounced dead at the scene.
An arrest reports says Barton and Ethan Maddox, as well as another unnamed accomplice, were with Doggrell when he was murdered. Barton and Maddox are also accused of taking Doggrell's car and setting it on fire.
Maddox was arrested over the weekend and also faces complicity to murder and tampering with physical evidence charges.
They are both being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.