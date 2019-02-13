CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Crews in Clarksville have shut down part of a major thoroughfare because of rising flood waters.
Blackiston Mill Road south of the Silver Creek Bridge was shut down Wednesday morning. Detour signs have been posted. Drivers traveling north will be directed to Potter's Lane.
Local traffic will be able to access Blackiston Mill Road north of Potters Lane to Walnut Grove Drive.
We're told the road will remain closed until at least Saturday.
