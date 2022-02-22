LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sen. Mitch McConnell visited Lexington for a public policy luncheon on Tuesday, sharing his thoughts on the Ukraine-Russia crisis.
President Joe Biden ordered heavy U.S. financial sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs on Tuesday, stepping up the West’s confrontation with Moscow, even as Russian lawmakers authorized President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside their country.
Germany also halted certification of the Nord Stream Two gas pipeline.
"This is an invasion," McConnell said. "Number two, this should prompt immediate implementation of the toughest possible sanctions, plus an announcement that Nord Stream 2 pipeline will never be built. Not paused, but never built."
The U.S. imposed sanctions on two large Russian banks, cutting off Russia's government from western financing.
"Putin needs to learn out of this incident he can't start grabbing pieces of other countries in order to rebuild what he would like to rebuild something similar to the old Soviet Union," McConnell said.
Biden said if Russia continues its aggression more sanctions will follow.
