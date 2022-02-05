LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul visited Spencer County on Saturday.
The Republican senator was the keynote speaker at the annual Lincoln Reagan Day Dinner hosted by the Spencer County Republican Party at the Claudia Sanders Dinner House.
During his speech, Paul addressed the rising costs of foods and goods in the U.S.
"All that free money that was passed out, it causes inflation," Paul said. "When you borrow money, the federal reserve prints the money to pay for it, you get inflation. So we are all paying for it."
Paul also criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for allegedly lying about COVID-19, its origins and masking.
Paul said the focus now is on the 2022 mid-term election later this year.
